As governor points to some bright spots in pandemic, she reveals New Mexico set new death record

Tommy Lopez
Updated: December 17, 2020 05:17 PM
Created: December 17, 2020 04:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham updated New Mexicans Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic in New Mexico.
The governor revealed that 48 people died, the most in a single day since the start of the pandemic.
However, the governor also pointed to signs of progress. She said many counties are seeing fewer cases and positive rates drop.
"We can see that you can have dramatic end results if we're all in this together," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "And I hope this shows that we are. You can do a lot in two weeks."
The governor said the start is working hard to get money out to those in need.
She said, so far, 120,000 unemployed New Mexicans were sent $1,200 payments.
The state has received 12,000 applications for small business grants. The governor said funding started going out this week, and it will continue next week.
She added that the $5 million in emergency food bank assistance has been sent out. The $7 million for low-income assistance is scheduled for early next week.
About half of $15 million for emergency housing support has gone out, the governor said. The remaining money is expected to be sent out next week.
The latest round of payments were approved by state lawmakers during the special legislative session.
