As governor points to some bright spots in pandemic, she reveals New Mexico set new death record

The governor said the start is working hard to get money out to those in need.

She said, so far, 120,000 unemployed New Mexicans were sent $1,200 payments.

The state has received 12,000 applications for small business grants. The governor said funding started going out this week, and it will continue next week.

She added that the $5 million in emergency food bank assistance has been sent out. The $7 million for low-income assistance is scheduled for early next week.

About half of $15 million for emergency housing support has gone out, the governor said. The remaining money is expected to be sent out next week.

The latest round of payments were approved by state lawmakers during the special legislative session.