As more people get vaccinated, state reassessing reopening criteria for Red to Green map

"We've been thinking about this test positivity rate over the last six weeks, and raising the question-- Will we be able to continue relying on test positivity rate as a measure of the safety of a community or the measure of the disease activity now that we have vaccines on the scene," Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary for the Health and Human Services Department.

The state now plans to move away from the testing metric in two to six weeks. However, details about how that will be phased out are still being worked on.

"We are doing a major reassessment of the Red Yellow Green Turquoise Framework," Scrase said. "We are working with the Economic Recovery Council, our Mayors Council, our modeling team."

Changes to the framework have been implemented already.

State officials said they are going to consider the population of each small county as 6,250. It gives the state room to make test positivity changes without penalizing counties.

This week, Harding County would have moved into the Red due to one case if the change was not made.