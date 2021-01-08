As New Mexicans face challenges from COVID-19, various programs aim to help

Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley said the unemployment rate is going down in New Mexico.

"What we're finding is that as we can control the COVID virus, we can get more risk back into the economy and the unemployment numbers go down," he said.

Starting Monday, McCamley said people on unemployment can start receiving that extra $300 from the federal government.

According to the Census Bureau Survey, 17% of adults in New Mexico said they didn't have enough food to eat. Some studies suggest it's twice as bad for children.

The city recognizes the problem, and has been working to feed seniors and children during the pandemic.

"We've served well over half a million meals to our seniors, and also the children of our essential workers and first responders," Keller said.

