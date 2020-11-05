As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse

Tommy Lopez, Joshua Panas
Updated: November 05, 2020 06:14 PM
Created: November 05, 2020 04:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham warned New Mexicans Thursday that the state is experiencing uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
Thursday, the state reported 23 deaths, which is the most in a single day since the pandemic started. The state also added 862 additional COVID-19 cases.
The governor said hospitalizations have increased 260% in the last month. As of Thursday, 400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Mexico.
The governor added that the trend is unsustainable. She pleaded with people to avoid spending time with non-household members. She also reminded people to wear their mask and social distance.
Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said that the state expects to run out of general hospital beds within days.
The state is bringing in reinforcements to help health care workers. Scrase said 400 traveling nurses will arrive in the state this month.
Other actions to help manage capacity crisis include:
The governor did not make changes to the public health order Thursday. However, she said new mitigation strategies could be implemented in the future if New Mexico does not reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The governor responded to why new restrictions were being put in place Thursday.
"I want another two to three days, which gets us close to, not quite, but close to that 14 day modeling, right," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "I really want that before we do this."
The governor also expressed disappointment in enforcement of the public health order.
"I think law enforcement can and should do more," the governor said. "I've made that very clear to our own state police force and to local police."
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company