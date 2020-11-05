As NM sets single-day COVID-19 death record, governor warns pandemic is getting worse

Dr. David Scrase, cabinet secretary of the New Mexico Human Services Department, said that the state expects to run out of general hospital beds within days.

The state is bringing in reinforcements to help health care workers. Scrase said 400 traveling nurses will arrive in the state this month.

Other actions to help manage capacity crisis include:

Remdesivir delivery for COVID-19 patients

Rapid expansion of Hospital at Home care model this week

Urgent resurvey of hospitals to determine real-time staffing capacity

Recruit retired and inactive health care workers

Evaluating use of the old Lovelace facility on Gibson in Albuquerque

Applying for FEMA staffing resources

The governor did not make changes to the public health order Thursday. However, she said new mitigation strategies could be implemented in the future if New Mexico does not reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The governor responded to why new restrictions were being put in place Thursday.

"I want another two to three days, which gets us close to, not quite, but close to that 14 day modeling, right," Gov. Lujan Grisham said. "I really want that before we do this."

The governor also expressed disappointment in enforcement of the public health order.

"I think law enforcement can and should do more," the governor said. "I've made that very clear to our own state police force and to local police."