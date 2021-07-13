As officials work on solution, Belen flooding leads to lawsuit

The lawsuit claims mature pecan trees were destroyed, costing this farm between $500,000 and $700,000.

Now they are seeking damages, and a solution.

Mike Mechendier, who owns the farm, said flooding in 2017, 2018, and 2021 have cost the farm $2 million in damages.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District, which wouldn't comment on the lawsuit, has a motion to dismiss this lawsuit on Thursday.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District claims they are working toward a long-term solution.

The CEO of the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District said they've obtained federal funding for a flood plan.

"What that will do is protect the High Line and those that reside below it from the 100-year storm event. Now it if it rains more than 100 years, that's a different problem, but that's the standard that everyone goes by," CEO Mike A. Hamman said.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District applied for the federal money in 2019, following the 2018 floods.

"Once it is designed, then there will be another phase, the construction phase, that could be several million dollars, which we expect," Hamman said.

Hamman said the money will come from the federal government. The project would need to be completed by 2025.

