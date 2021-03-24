As restrictions continue to ease, tourists return to Santa Fe

Kai Porter
SANTA FE, N.M.- As Santa Fe County moves into the Turquoise level of restrictions, tourists are beginning to return to the City Different.
Jeff and Sherrie Williams, who both live in Texas, are frequent visitors to Santa Fe.
“So we’re here to look at art and eat and have a good time,” said Jeff.
The couple says they booked a trip after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted quarantine requirements for out of state travelers.
“It’s great to be back,” said Sherrie. “It feels right, and I like the weather today. It’s crisp and seems right for Santa Fe.”
Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said tourism is already bouncing back.
“There’re a lot of folks from out of town who want to get back to their favorite tourist location and that’s Santa Fe,” said Webber. “Thankfully most of them are wearing masks. We have signs up reminding them that we are a city with a mask ordinance. I can tell you that Meow Wolf is open again and the demand is strong. I think they’re booked up all the way through April. Restaurants are practicing good social and physical distancing and COVID-safe practices. I think we’re seeing in city GRT revenue a good recovery, stronger than what anyone would have predicted.”
