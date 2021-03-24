As restrictions continue to ease, tourists return to Santa Fe

“It’s great to be back,” said Sherrie. “It feels right, and I like the weather today. It’s crisp and seems right for Santa Fe.”

Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber said tourism is already bouncing back.

“There’re a lot of folks from out of town who want to get back to their favorite tourist location and that’s Santa Fe,” said Webber. “Thankfully most of them are wearing masks. We have signs up reminding them that we are a city with a mask ordinance. I can tell you that Meow Wolf is open again and the demand is strong. I think they’re booked up all the way through April. Restaurants are practicing good social and physical distancing and COVID-safe practices. I think we’re seeing in city GRT revenue a good recovery, stronger than what anyone would have predicted.”