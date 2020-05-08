As restrictions loosen, dentists prepare to handle backlog

“My hope is that people understand the importance of oral health care and how it affects the overall health,” Aragon said.

His staff is screening patients, asking them questions and taking their temperature.

If other dentist offices reopen, they’ll have to follow the same rules.

Many offices closed because they didn’t think they’d be busy enough to make it worth it. Aragon has furloughed hygienists and says he’s not making much money, but he’s seen a huge need, even treating doctors and nurses.

“Because of the fear of COVID, they’re postponing their dental treatment, and they come in with big swollen abscesses, and that can drastically affect your airway,” he said.

There’s a backlog for procedures now, and Aragon says he can keep everyone safe.

“We are taking every precaution possible. Dentists are doctors too,” he said. “I urge the patients not to be scared. If they need to come in, we’re following every protocol we can.”

He says part of his motivation to keep working long hours is knowing he’s been keeping patients out of hospitals.

Aragon and groups like the New Mexico Dental Association were pushing for the governor to loosen restrictions earlier. They say their care, beyond just emergency care, is essential.

The association’s executive director, Dr. Tom Schripsema, says that despite the good news Friday of the restrictions loosening, many offices have struggled to get enough PPE, and today’s new order doesn’t solve all the problems.

“I know they’re eager to start providing some of that care. It’s going to be a gradual start. It’s still going to take a while before they get back up to speed,” Schripsema said.

There’s a worry that some dentist offices, like many other kinds of businesses, may never be able to reopen.

“We definitely have that concern,” Schripsema said.

He says a survey shows if the order Friday hadn’t come until June 1, 15% of offices previously said they’d have to close for good, and nearly half reported they never would be able to reopen if it had come Aug. 1.

There’s a positive trend that may help New Mexico weather the storm. Schripsema says that many more dentist offices have opened up in New Mexico in the last five years, helping the state recover from a shortage. He says a task force looked at the issue and found that there is good coverage, except in some remote areas, which struggle with many aspects of health care.



