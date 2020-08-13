At least 2 school districts in NM offering in-person learning

Tommy Lopez
Updated: August 13, 2020 10:18 PM
Created: August 13, 2020 08:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Schooling in New Mexico may look different depending on where a child lives.
Elida and Artesia Public Schools are among the districts that are offering in-person learning.
Students in Artesia started the school year Thursday with in-person learning for children in kindergarten through second grade, which the district says is in compliance with guidance from the New Mexico Public Education Department.
"They were all dressed in new outfits and ready to go, and they were all very cooperative and wearing masks and just doing what they had to do to have this opportunity," said Artesia Public Schools Superintended John Ross Null.
Students go to school two days a week for three hours a day. They are in classrooms with a 5:1 ratio, five students and one teacher.
Special education students in kindergarten through 12th grade can also participate in in-person learning.
Various steps are being taken to keep the students and staff safe including temperature screenings and routine cleanings. The school is also closed on Wednesday for additional cleaning.
"Overall, we've been very pleased with the opportunity to get our kindergarten, first and second grade students before their teachers in small groups," Null said. "Things are off to a good start with those students."
Families are not forced to send their child to school. An online-only option is also available for children.
Null said the district is working through technology issues, just like other districts in New Mexico.
In Albuquerque, some parents have been frustrated with an internet outage.
Misty Nunez, who lives in the Ventana Ranch area, said Comcast Xfinity service was out for scheduled maintenance on Wednesday. It still wasn't back up by Thursday morning, she said.
Nunez was forced to use her cell phone hotspot for connectivity. Eventually, she took her child to a relative's house to use the internet.
"I was kind of upset," she said. "It's just severe anxiety trying to adapt to being at home and then him not being able to get online because of the outage -- it was very hard to keep him calm when he knew he was going to be late for school."
CenturyLink also reported connection problems.
Officials with Rio Rancho Public School said the start of school is going really well, but some parents are dealing with a strange technological glitch.
They've been posting on social media that kids are logging on, but parents are getting calls that say their child has been counted as absent.
School leaders say they're working on the problem.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company