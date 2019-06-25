Attempted break-in thwarted by Ring siren
Marian Camacho
June 25, 2019 12:20 PM
GALLUP, N.M. - A man attempting to break into a home in Gallup was scared away by the loud siren of a Ring system and it was all caught on camera.
The homeowner set off the alarm after spotting the man trying to break into their home in broad daylight.
Video captured on the systems shows the man using what looks to be a screwdriver to try to pry open the door while anxiously looking around. That's when the homeowner set off the alarm and the man is seen running away.
Ring systems use motion sensing technology to start recording and send alerts to homeowners of activity at their home.
