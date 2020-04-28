Attorney general demands mayor of Grants follow governor's Public Health Order | KOB 4
Attorney general demands mayor of Grants follow governor's Public Health Order

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 28, 2020 05:41 PM
Created: April 28, 2020 05:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- New Mexico Attorney General sent the mayor of Grants a sharply worded letter Tuesday, ordering him to comply with the governor's Public Health Order.

"Your individual views on the public health response are within your rights, but as Mayor you must follow the rule of law," Attorney General Hector Balderas said. 

Mayor Martin "Modey" Hicks allowed small business in Grants to open, and told city employees to report to work Monday. 

Balderas said he will take legal action if Hicks doesn't comply with his request.

"I encourage you and the city council to work with state health officials on an effective transition plan to safely bring local businesses online as things progress," Balderas said.

Click here to read Balderas' full letter. 


