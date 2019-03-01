Attorney General urges Legislature to take action on child abuse bill

The bill would require New Mexicans to report child abuse to law enforcement if they suspect it's happening. As of today, New Mexico is the only state that requires people to report the abuse if it's believed to be at the hand of the child's parent, guardian or custodian.

“New Mexicans have made it clear that the status quo isn’t good enough for our kids. They’re tired of the horrific crimes against children that run rampant across our state,” said Attorney General Hector Balderas. “The law, as it stands now, is far too narrow and doesn’t do enough to protect New Mexico’s children. I urge the legislature to do their part in saving precious lives.”