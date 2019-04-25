Attorneys for father accused of killing son ask for evidence to be tossed out
Marian Camacho
April 25, 2019 06:09 AM
DURANGO, N.M. - Attorneys for the man accused of killing his own son are asking for a judge to exclude certain evidence from the case.
Mark Redwine is accused of killing his 13-year-old son Dylan. Dylan went missing while on a court-appointed visit to his father back in 2012. His remains were found about eight months later near Redwine's home.
According to the Durango Herald, attorneys for Redwine are asking that the judge exclude evidence from the cadaver dogs, questioning its accuracy and reliability.
They argue the dogs findings may have been biased by their handlers.
Redwine's trial is set to begin in June.
