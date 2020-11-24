Audit details lack of oversight at New Mexico Spaceport | KOB 4

Audit details lack of oversight at New Mexico Spaceport

The Associated Press
Created: November 24, 2020 03:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An audit performed as part of an investigation into the conduct of Spaceport America’s former chief executive details what officials call a severe breakdown of internal controls that resulted in possible taxpayer funding waste and abuse.

The report was made public Tuesday by the state auditor's office after it was finalized in November by an independent forensic accounting firm.

Former Spaceport CEO Dan Hicks was placed on administrative leave earlier this year and later fired after he was accused of circumventing internal controls and accounting procedures.

He has declined to discuss the allegations. State officials say they're addressing the transparency and oversight concerns.


