Audit reveals mishandled city funds in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An audit released by the Office of the New Mexico State Auditor has revealed more than $1.8 million in mishandled or misused city funds related to the Las Cruces Convention and Visitors Bureau and various city-sponsored events.

The audit made public Tuesday also identified what officials described as serious conflicts of interest. The investigation spanned nearly a year and included a review of millions of pages of documentation.