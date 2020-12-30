Audit reveals mishandled city funds in Las Cruces | KOB 4
The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2020 07:09 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — An audit released by the Office of the New Mexico State Auditor has revealed more than $1.8 million in mishandled or misused city funds related to the Las Cruces Convention and Visitors Bureau and various city-sponsored events.

The audit made public Tuesday also identified what officials described as serious conflicts of interest. The investigation spanned nearly a year and included a review of millions of pages of documentation.

Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima said the findings already have resulted in changes.

The auditor’s office said the report has been referred to the state attorney general’s office for further review.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

