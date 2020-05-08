Audit slams Española Public Schools’ finances

A bond fund was overspent by more than $700,000. Future payroll costs were not figured into the cash balance. A failure to submit required IRS forms could lead to $1.2 million in fines.

Throughout the 152-page report, auditors repeatedly cite PED’s contracted business managers as the cause behind many of the findings.

PED returned financial control to the district last July.

Española Superintendent Fred Trujillo said PED is not responsible for all of the findings.

PED spokeswoman Nancy Martira wrote Wednesday the department was still reviewing the findings, but they will reach out to district officials about the issues.