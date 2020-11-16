Authorities arrest New Mexico man with multiple warrants | KOB 4
Authorities arrest New Mexico man with multiple warrants

The Associated Press
Created: November 16, 2020 06:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say an Ojo Caliente man with warrants out for his arrest has been taken into custody after a high-speed chase.

Police say 24-year-old Jeffrey Martinez is being held on suspicion of three counts of aggravated battery on a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and one count each of retaining stolen property and aggravated fleeing a peace officer.

They say Martinez was wanted on warrants for aggravated DWI, criminal damage to property, breaking and entering, drug possession, child abuse, disorderly conduct and obstructing a police officer.


