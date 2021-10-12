Authorities find missing Roswell boy safe after nearly 2 years

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After nearly two years, Osiel Ernesto Rico has been found safe. New Mexico State Police made the announcement Tuesday evening.
In January of 2020, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Osiel. Police said he was taken from his home in Roswell by his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, and was believed to be in danger. Osiel's mother had been found dead at their residence.
Authorities believed Rico-Ruvira had killed Osiel's mother and taken his son to Mexico.
State Police did not say where the boy was from or whether Rico-Ruvira had been taken into custody.
