Authorities find missing Roswell boy safe after nearly 2 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After nearly two years, Osiel Ernesto Rico has been found safe. New Mexico State Police made the announcement Tuesday evening.

In January of 2020, an Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Osiel. Police said he was taken from his home in Roswell by his father, Jorge Rico-Ruvira, and was believed to be in danger. Osiel's mother had been found dead at their residence.