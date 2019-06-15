Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking | KOB 4
Authorities find suspected stash house for human trafficking

Christina Rodriguez
June 15, 2019 07:44 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — Officials in southern New Mexico said they have found seven Guatemalan migrants in a house used for human trafficking.

The Chaves County Sheriff's Office posted about the "stash house" on Facebook overnight. ICE took the seven Guatemalan men, including two teenagers, into custody. 

The sheriff's office warns that more human trafficking stash houses like this one could be found in Chaves County with the border patrol checkpoints closed. 

ICE will be handling the investigation. 

