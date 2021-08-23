Authorities investigate arson of Santa Fe sculpture

The Solacii was first created in 2017 and showcased at Burning Man. The sculpture is meant to provide solace to all.

"All of those garments were donated by folks in our community and represented loved ones that they had lost," Mashaal-Lively said. "I had some garments from grandparents and people had lost their partners, or their children."

The Solacii was brought to the corner outside of form & concept, an art gallery, about a month ago. As authorities investigate the suspected arson – Mashaal-Lively is wondering why someone would do this.

"As a queer artist and as an artist of color and a Black artist, it's hard to, you know, you put something out there and it's hard to not feel like there's something there," they said. "Usually when people are violent or hurtful to each other, it's because they have some pain inside of them. So I hope that person finds some healing in some way."

Marshaal-Lively is not sure what is next.

"We're just hoping to find a way to heal," they said.