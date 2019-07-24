Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup | KOB 4
Authorities make massive drug bust near Gallup

KOB Web Staff
July 24, 2019 09:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Authorities made a drug seizure on I-40 near Gallup. 

While inspecting a truck on July 17 at the Gallup Port of Entry, authorities discovered 268.9 pounds of cocaine, 146.7 pounds of fentanyl, 20.7 pounds of heroin, 35.27 pounds of marijuana, 192 packages of THC concentrate and 88 packages of THC candy. 

The street value of the drugs is estimated at more than $63 million.

The driver of the truck, Leo Brown Jr., was arrested and now faces federal charges. 

Updated: July 24, 2019 09:50 PM
Created: July 24, 2019 09:08 PM

