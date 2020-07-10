Authorities search for armed suspect last seen in Roswell | KOB 4
Authorities search for armed suspect last seen in Roswell

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 10, 2020 01:29 PM
Created: July 10, 2020 01:16 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — The Chaves County Sheriff's Department is warning the public to be on the lookout for 39-year-old Lonell Depriest.

Officials say he has a warrant for the sexual assault of a child and is considered armed and dangerous. 

Depriest was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and a baseball-style cap near the truck stop on North Main in Roswell.

Sheriff Mike Herrington said Depriest was accompanied by a woman who was possibly being held against her will. 

If anyone has information or has seen Depriest, call 911 immediately. Do not approach him. 


