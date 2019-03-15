Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Authorities searching for missing 3-year-old girl on Navajo Nation

The Associated Press

The Associated Press
March 15, 2019 02:45 PM

ANETH, Utah (AP) - Authorities on the Navajo Nation are searching in extreme southeastern Utah for a missing 3-year-old girl.

The Navajo Police Department said its officers and personnel from the San Juan County Sheriff's Office and Montezuma Creek Fire and Rescue began searching late Thursday for Andanndine Jones.

Statements issued by the Police Department and the Navajo Nation Council said the search continued into Thursday night and that over 100 volunteers joined the effort Friday.

Circumstances of the girl's disappearance weren't immediately clear but council spokesman Carl Slater Slater said reports from the scene indicated that searchers focused initial efforts along a runoff-swollen creek where dogs were observed barking toward the water.

Slater said the location was several miles from where the creek feeds into the San Juan River.

Created: March 15, 2019 02:45 PM

