Authorities seek two for questioning in December homicide

Alex Ross
Updated: May 02, 2022 09:10 PM
Created: May 02, 2022 04:44 PM
ROSWELL N.M. – Roswell police are searching for two people wanted for questioning in a homicide that happened last December.
According to a release, investigators want to speak with 18-year-old Miguel Angel Ramirez-Gallegos and 19-year-old Destiny Loya in the shooting death of 18-year-old David Gonzales.
Gonzales was shot to death on the evening of Dec. 26 in the parking lot of the Saddle Creek Apartments in the 1900 block of South Sunset Avenue.
People with information that could lead to the locations of Loya and or Ramirez-Gallegos are asked to contact the police.
