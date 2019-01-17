Authorities seek witness in missing person case
Marian Camacho
January 17, 2019 10:37 AM
SANTA FE, N.M.—Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in a missing person investigation.
KOB has reported on 27-year-old Marshall Naranjo. He was last heard from Dec. 28 when he told his family that he had been dropped off at Buffalo Thunder Casino by an acquaintance.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Naranjo was seen with a person on surveillance video at the casino and it’s believed that he left the casino with that individual.
Investigators are hoping someone recognized the witness in the surveillance video and calls detectives.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office at 505-428-3720.
Naranjo is described as a Hispanic male, 6’0,” 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his back, stomach, and right hand and shoulder.
