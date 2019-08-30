Authorities: Teen killed by police in Carlsbad fired gun | KOB 4
Authorities: Teen killed by police in Carlsbad fired gun

The Associated Press
August 30, 2019 04:56 PM

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) - State authorities say an officer in a small city in New Mexico shot and killed a 16-year-old after the youth brandished a pistol and opened fire.

New Mexico State Police say they are investigating the shooting that happened Thursday in Carlsbad.

The Carlsbad Police Department detective who opened fire was not identified.

Authorities say officers were investigating a homicide and searching for 16-year-old Randall Gamboa at an apartment complex when they saw him walking and approached him.

Authorities say the teen shot at police, prompting the detective to open fire.

Authorities say Gamboa died at Carlsbad Medical Center.

Authorities say they believe the gun he had on him was the same one used in the homicide that police were investigating.

State police say their investigation is ongoing.
 

The Associated Press


Created: August 30, 2019 04:56 PM

