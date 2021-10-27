Authorities to present 'Rust' movie-set shooting findings Wednesday

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Investigators plan to discuss their initial findings in the fatal movie-set shooting in which Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun, killing a cinematographer and wounding the director.

The news conference scheduled for Wednesday by Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies promises the first detailed public comments by investigators about the killing of 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal at a New Mexico ranch.