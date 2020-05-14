Authorities working to recover body from Brantley Lake State Park | KOB 4
Authorities working to recover body from Brantley Lake State Park

Faith Egbuonu
Created: May 14, 2020 06:21 PM

ROSWELL, N.M.- The Eddy County sheriff’s office said an approximately 30-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada has reportedly been missing at Brantley Lake State Park, north of Carlsbad, since Wednesday afternoon.

“He was out in a kind of kayak-raft type watercraft, and apparently a gust of wind came up and took him off his watercraft,” said Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage. “From what we’re hearing, he was trying to gather up his belongings that were floating in the water and from what we understand—some folks offered to help him and he said ‘No, I’m good’ and apparently the raft floated away.”

Shortly after, things took a turn for the worst.

"The last thing that folks saw was him waving his arms, they tried to get out to him, and they were unable to find him,” said Sheriff Cage. 

According to investigators, the victim’s body has not been located.

Sheriff Cage said Eddy County officials, Atoka Fire Department, Happy Valley Volunteer Fire Department and State Police are currently working together to bring the family closure. 

“Our hearts and our thoughts go out to the family,” said sheriff Mark Cage. “We’re going to do our best to recover the body, and I’m sure we will.”

Investigators said this is the second drowning at Brantley Lake State Park within a year. The first one occurred August 2019. 


