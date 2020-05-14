Authorities working to recover body from Brantley Lake State Park

ROSWELL, N.M.- The Eddy County sheriff’s office said an approximately 30-year-old man from Las Vegas, Nevada has reportedly been missing at Brantley Lake State Park, north of Carlsbad, since Wednesday afternoon.

“He was out in a kind of kayak-raft type watercraft, and apparently a gust of wind came up and took him off his watercraft,” said Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage. “From what we’re hearing, he was trying to gather up his belongings that were floating in the water and from what we understand—some folks offered to help him and he said ‘No, I’m good’ and apparently the raft floated away.”