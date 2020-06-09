Autopsy report shows man died from 'asphyxial injuries' while being detained by police | KOB 4
Autopsy report shows man died from 'asphyxial injuries' while being detained by police

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 09, 2020 01:09 PM
Created: June 09, 2020 12:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Office of the Medical Investigator released an autopsy report Tuesday for Antonio Valenzuela. 

Valenzuela died after being placed in a "lateral vascular neck restraint" by Christopher Smelser, who was fired from the Las Cruces Police Department following the incident, and charged with involuntary manslaughter. 

The report says Valenzuela died from asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint. The report also says Valenzuela had meth in his system, which also "significantly contributed" to his death.

The Office of the Medical Investigator classified Valenzuela's death as a homicide. 

Following the release of the autopsy report, Valenzuela's family asked the district attorney to charge Smelser with second-degree murder. 


