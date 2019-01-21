Second victim of Taos avalanche dies | KOB 4
Second victim of Taos avalanche dies

KOB Web Staff
January 21, 2019 06:00 PM

TAOS, N.M. - The second victim of the avalanche in Taos has passed away according to family.

22-year-old Corey Borg was transferred to UNM Hospital Thursday following the avalanche at Taos Ski Valley. 

A statement released by New Mexico Donor Services said Borg's family would like to thank the Taos Ski Area staff, skiers and volunteers who assisted in the search for their son, and the care given by EMS and helicopter staff. 

He and 26-year-old Matthew Zonghetti were pulled from the snow as volunteers desperately searched for victims. Zonghetti passed away Thursday after being transported to a hospital in Taos. 

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Borg's family. You can find it here. 

Updated: January 21, 2019 06:00 PM
Created: January 21, 2019 10:12 AM

