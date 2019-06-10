Avoiding heat stroke on hot days in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Avoiding heat stroke on hot days in New Mexico

Ryan Laughlin
June 10, 2019 05:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Heat stroke is one of the leading causes of death in young athletes, according to a doctor at the University of New Mexico.

Advertisement

Dr. Jon Femling studies how heat can affect humans.

He said symptoms of heat stroke include nausea, dizziness, cramps or muscle weakness.

Dr. Femling said people should take quick step to cool down if they start feeling symptoms of heat stroke.

“If you wait too long, then you can have permanent damage, you can have organ failure, you can even have death,” he said.

Dr. Femling said it’s also important for people to stay hydrated.

Credits

Ryan Laughlin


Updated: June 10, 2019 05:23 PM
Created: June 10, 2019 04:11 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
17-year-old accused of using Snapchat to sell drugs
Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Local chiropractor's unorthodox treatment videos go viral
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Free splash pads opening in Albuquerque
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Witnesses describe shooting at Nexus Brewery involving off-duty federal agents
Advertisement




New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
New Mexico sues Trump administration over immigration policy
Nexus brewery re-opens following deadly shooting
Nexus brewery re-opens following deadly shooting
Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
Most New Mexicans are Real ID-compliant as deadline looms
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
Roswell police investigate city's first homicide of 2019
Avoiding heat stroke on hot days in New Mexico
Avoiding heat stroke on hot days in New Mexico