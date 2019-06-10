Avoiding heat stroke on hot days in New Mexico
Ryan Laughlin
June 10, 2019 05:23 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Heat stroke is one of the leading causes of death in young athletes, according to a doctor at the University of New Mexico.
Dr. Jon Femling studies how heat can affect humans.
He said symptoms of heat stroke include nausea, dizziness, cramps or muscle weakness.
Dr. Femling said people should take quick step to cool down if they start feeling symptoms of heat stroke.
“If you wait too long, then you can have permanent damage, you can have organ failure, you can even have death,” he said.
Dr. Femling said it’s also important for people to stay hydrated.
Credits
Ryan Laughlin
Updated: June 10, 2019 05:23 PM
Created: June 10, 2019 04:11 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved