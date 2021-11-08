Aztec church goes virtual after recent COVID spike

This is not a first for the church. Just like every other place of worship in the state, they too had to do virtual services for more than half of last year. This year, it may not be mandated, but the hospital is in crisis mode.

Church officials said this seemed like the right move, but they hope to be back in person by Dec.1st.

“I think it’s just an opportunity to give it a little more time for people to get some immunity to it or vaccinations and see if the numbers go down,” said Lucero.





