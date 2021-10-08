Aztec house fire believed to have claimed one life | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Aztec house fire believed to have claimed one life

Aztec house fire believed to have claimed one life

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: October 08, 2021 01:16 PM
Created: October 08, 2021 01:14 PM

AZTEC, N.M. – Fire Investigators are investigating a house fire that is suspected to have caused the death of the occupant. 

Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, San Juan County Fire & Rescue was dispatched to reports of a deceased individual and signs of a fire in their home, on NM 511 in the area of Road 4050. 

Crews arrived to find signs of a fire that burned the interior of the residence sometime early Thursday morning. The fire burned itself out but not before likely causing the death of the resident. 

The resident was found by a family member who checks in each afternoon. 

The name of the resident has yet to be released. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the San Juan County Joint Fire & Explosion Investigation Task Force. There is no sign of foul play at this time. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Squatters take over Albuquerque home for weeks while owner is away
Albuquerque FBI Citizens Academy taking applications
Albuquerque FBI Citizens Academy taking applications
Murder suspect arrested, again
Murder suspect arrested, again
Victim's family speaks out after deadly shooting near Old Town
Victim's family speaks out after deadly shooting near Old Town
Remembering Danny Ray Martin, the ultimate Balloon Fiesta fan
Remembering Danny Ray Martin, the ultimate Balloon Fiesta fan