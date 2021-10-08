Aztec house fire believed to have claimed one life

AZTEC, N.M. – Fire Investigators are investigating a house fire that is suspected to have caused the death of the occupant.



Just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday, San Juan County Fire & Rescue was dispatched to reports of a deceased individual and signs of a fire in their home, on NM 511 in the area of Road 4050.

Crews arrived to find signs of a fire that burned the interior of the residence sometime early Thursday morning. The fire burned itself out but not before likely causing the death of the resident.