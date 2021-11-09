Aztec police identify suspect in church vandalism

AZTEC, N.M. - A paint splattered church entrance, a burned grotto and statue and the word “evil” written on the building. All these acts of vandalism were done at St Joseph's church in Aztec. The first one took place in September.

Police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Schoeller is responsible after surveillance video showed him at a nearby gas station, on the same day the word “evil” was written on the side of the church. Police released the video to the public last week.