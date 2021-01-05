Aztec restaurant seeks help from Barstool Sports

"We're going to try and save as many businesses, small businesses as we can," said Dave Portnoy, in a video posted to the Barstool Fund website.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fund had already raised more than $18 million and helped more than 76 businesses across the country.

At Rubia's restaurant, Hodges said his other options for financial relief have fallen through.

"We're fighting the battle. We just lost out on a $30,000 CARES grant from the State of New Mexico," said Hodges. "I felt pretty confident about getting part of that money and having some of that to carry us through the next couple of months."

His family is hoping help from elsewhere will get them through the pandemic.

"We understand the struggles that people are facing, but it's devastating to actually see it firsthand," said Mills.