Aztec restaurant seeks help from Barstool Sports

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: January 05, 2021 06:36 PM
Created: January 05, 2021 06:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The online media company Barstool Sports has raised millions of dollars to help struggling small businesses survive the pandemic. The Barstool Fund has small businesses across the country seeking its help, including one New Mexico restaurant located in Aztec.
Rubia's Fine Mexican dining has been around for decades, but the owner Randy Hodges said the pandemic and strict public health orders have taken a toll.
"Curbside pickup is almost not even useful at this point in time. We can't even generate business to even keep the doors open. Right now our plan is to stay closed through the month of January and kind of re-evaluate and see where we go from there," said Hodges.
His daughter, Rendi Mills, created a video to stir up support and catch the attention of the Barstool Fund.
"We're going to try and save as many businesses, small businesses as we can," said Dave Portnoy, in a video posted to the Barstool Fund website.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the fund had already raised more than $18 million and helped more than 76 businesses across the country.
At Rubia's restaurant, Hodges said his other options for financial relief have fallen through.
"We're fighting the battle. We just lost out on a $30,000 CARES grant from the State of New Mexico," said Hodges. "I felt pretty confident about getting part of that money and having some of that to carry us through the next couple of months."
His family is hoping help from elsewhere will get them through the pandemic.
"We understand the struggles that people are facing, but it's devastating to actually see it firsthand," said Mills.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company