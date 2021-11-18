Aztec shelter in need of blankets to keep animals warm

Diana Castillo
Created: November 18, 2021 09:06 PM
AZTEC, N.M. – There's never a quiet moment at the Aztec Animal Shelter, but unfortunately the shelter is full.
“We’re really, really full," Crystal Veach, shelter supervisor, said. "We have no dog kennels open right now because we're so full, like I said, it’s been really rough. It’s been a rough summer – it’s going to be a rough winter."
Most of the shelter's kennels are outdoors. Due to capacity issues, some of the animals have to stay in them overnight. Shelter officials said they do what they can to keep all kennels protected during the colder months.
The shelter is also asking the community to donate some extra layers.
“We prefer old comforters, sheets and fleece throw blankets that you kind of throw on your couch," Veach said. "We take towels. Pretty much anything we can use as a blanket as long as it’s not a sleeping bag or electrical blankets because of the wires.“
Some have already brought in donations.
“You know, I can't always contribute money but if I can contribute in other ways, I will,” said Connie Snell, who brought in some donations.
The shelter is always in need of donations, from food to toys.
For any donations, bring them to the shelter at 825 Sabena.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company