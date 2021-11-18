Aztec shelter in need of blankets to keep animals warm

“We prefer old comforters, sheets and fleece throw blankets that you kind of throw on your couch," Veach said. "We take towels. Pretty much anything we can use as a blanket as long as it’s not a sleeping bag or electrical blankets because of the wires.“

Some have already brought in donations.

“You know, I can't always contribute money but if I can contribute in other ways, I will,” said Connie Snell, who brought in some donations.

The shelter is always in need of donations, from food to toys.

For any donations, bring them to the shelter at 825 Sabena.