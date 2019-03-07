Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau

Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau

The Associated Press
March 07, 2019 03:30 PM

THOREAU, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say a baby who wasn't properly restrained with a seat belt has died in a car crash north of Thoreau.

Advertisement

They say 5-month-old Osiris Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday's crash on State Road 371.

Authorities say the child's mother was driving the vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.

The name of the 28-year-old woman from Albuquerque wasn't immediately released.

State Police say the woman drove across the center line and clipped one car before colliding nearly head-on with an SUV.

They say speed and driver inattention are believed to be factors in the crash and the woman could be facing felony charges.

Credits

The Associated Press


Updated: March 07, 2019 03:30 PM
Created: March 07, 2019 03:25 PM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau
Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau
Bosque fire destroys at least 5 structures
Bosque fire destroys at least 5 structures
GOP apologizes to Gov. Lujan Grisham for Facebook post
GOP apologizes to Gov. Lujan Grisham for Facebook post
Men arrested in El Paso for deadly shooting in Valencia County
Alexandro Murillo and Jesus Garcia
Pentagon may tap military pay, pensions for border wall
Pentagon may tap military pay, pensions for border wall
Advertisement




Bosque fire destroys at least 5 structures
Bosque fire destroys at least 5 structures
After gun background check bill passes, Republican want voters to overturn law
After gun background check bill passes, Republican want voters to overturn law
Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau
Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau
More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season
More than 9,000 tickets sold for New Mexico United's first game of inaugural season
Pentagon may tap military pay, pensions for border wall
Pentagon may tap military pay, pensions for border wall