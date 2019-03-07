Baby dies in car crash near Thoreau
The Associated Press
March 07, 2019 03:30 PM
THOREAU, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police say a baby who wasn't properly restrained with a seat belt has died in a car crash north of Thoreau.
They say 5-month-old Osiris Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday's crash on State Road 371.
Authorities say the child's mother was driving the vehicle and was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
The name of the 28-year-old woman from Albuquerque wasn't immediately released.
State Police say the woman drove across the center line and clipped one car before colliding nearly head-on with an SUV.
They say speed and driver inattention are believed to be factors in the crash and the woman could be facing felony charges.
Credits
The Associated Press
Updated: March 07, 2019 03:30 PM
Created: March 07, 2019 03:25 PM
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.