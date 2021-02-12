Backcountry radio frequency developed to help keep people safe in New Mexico

In the past three months, there have been 22 avalanche-related deaths, according to avalanche.org.

"There was eight buried in Mill Creek, Utah, and that's really what kind of caught my attention," Beverly said.

In an effort to help people stay safe in New Mexico, Beverly created a backcountry frequency.

"Delta d 510," he said

Other states have them, but it's a first in New Mexico.

It's truly the only way to communicate with each other before dropping down a chute.

"Right now there's actually nobody listening to any frequency," Beverly claimed.

Beverly said it could assist first responders, too.

They use echo 911 for ongoing search and rescue operations. So while he's still educating people about snowpack instability, avalanche safety and a part of the rescue crews, this is just another tool people can use to stay safe.