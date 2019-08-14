Backpacks can put strain on child's spine

The shift in weight distribution can put a strain on a child’s back.

Dr. Marcus said a backpack's weight isn’t the only factor that can change a child’s posture. He said students shouldn’t carry a backpack by one strap.

“That one sided lean or tilt is gonna create an uneven balance to the spine. Again repetitiously over and over again, that develops a compensatory action in a spine. Whether you’re a child or adult,” he said.

Over time, he said children can develop general back pain, headaches or spinal degeneration.

He recommends kids to use lockers as much as possible if available. He said both straps should be used to provide equal weight distribution. Most importantly, he said they should pack light.

Dr. Marcus said rolling backpacks won't solve the problem either.

“Unless you're rolling it perfectly behind you, you're still doing a one- sided pull, which creates a curve in the spine and then a dropping of one shoulder,” he said.