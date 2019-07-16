Balderas believes previous investigations failed Epstein's alleged NM victims
Patrick Hayes
July 16, 2019 05:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas believes other agencies that were investigating financier Jeffery Epstein for child sex crimes have failed in the past.
“What I'm very concerned with is that these victims and survivors were not given a voice early on in the investigation, and we want to make sure we capture their story and that we do everything we can to bring justice for them,” Balderas said.
Following charges being filed in New York, Balderas said he has reached out to some of Epstein’s alleged victims.
“What I can confirm is that we are interviewing many survivors and victims,” Balderas said. “I can't comment as to the specific nature at this time."
Balderas is investigating what happened at Epstein’s ranch in Stanley, New Mexico-- and other parts of the state.
More than a decade ago, Epstein was accused of sex crimes involving underage girls in New Mexico.
However, he was never formally charged.
"This was a multi-state trafficking operation and there were great risks that were ignored in the pasts,” Balderas said.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Created: July 16, 2019 05:11 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved