Balderas believes previous investigations failed Epstein's alleged NM victims

“What I can confirm is that we are interviewing many survivors and victims,” Balderas said. “I can't comment as to the specific nature at this time."

Balderas is investigating what happened at Epstein’s ranch in Stanley, New Mexico-- and other parts of the state.

More than a decade ago, Epstein was accused of sex crimes involving underage girls in New Mexico.

However, he was never formally charged.

"This was a multi-state trafficking operation and there were great risks that were ignored in the pasts,” Balderas said.