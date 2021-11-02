Balloon Fiesta releases 2021 event numbers

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta released the numbers for this year's event.
Balloon Fiesta reported an estimated 783,866 visitors over nine days – a 9.5% drop in attendance from 866,414 visitors in 2019.
This year's Balloon Fiesta also featured 543 registered hot air balloons – including 84 registered special shape balloons – and 648 registered pilots from seven different countries – Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, The Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.S.
The 2019 Balloon Fiesta featured 588 hot air balloons – including 104 special shape balloons – and pilots from 17 different countries.
