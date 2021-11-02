Balloon Fiesta releases 2021 event numbers | KOB 4
Balloon Fiesta releases 2021 event numbers

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: November 02, 2021 02:36 PM
Created: November 02, 2021 02:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta released the numbers for this year's event.

Balloon Fiesta reported an estimated 783,866 visitors over nine days – a 9.5% drop in attendance from 866,414 visitors in 2019. 

This year's Balloon Fiesta also featured 543 registered hot air balloons – including 84 registered special shape balloons – and 648 registered pilots from seven different countries – Brazil, Canada, France, Mexico, The Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.S. 

The 2019 Balloon Fiesta featured 588 hot air balloons – including 104 special shape balloons – and pilots from 17 different countries. 

The all-time record is 955,703 visitors, a mark set in 2015. 

Balloon Fiesta attendance since 2011

Year Attendance
2021  783,866
2019 866,414
2018 886,037
2017 887,970
2016  839,309
2015 955,703
2014 848,393
2013 857,000
2012 714,297
2011 737,466


