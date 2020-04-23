Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the New Mexico State Fair are moving forward with plans despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
Balloon Fiesta generates over $100 million every year, and brings in hundreds of thousand of people from around the world to Albuquerque.
However, large crowds may be a problem in the face of a COVID-19 pandemic.
"As we get closer to the event and as a lot of information - as more information is made known - we're going to be able to make a lot of those determinations in conjunction with local state and federal governments," said Tom Garrity, spokesperson for the Balloon Fiesta.
The New Mexico State Fair is currently planning to move forward-- with some changes.
"We have to look at how a horse show goes on, how a dog show goes on, how we handle a big event like Chocolate and Coffee," said Dan Mourning, general manager at Expo New Mexico.
Mourning added: "We have some ideas, and we have some thoughts and those are the conversations that we're having with my colleagues."
While the planning continues, the governor has cast doubt over the future of mass gatherings until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.
"We're not going to have 200 people congregating at a park, and all of the great festivals that this is a state that's known for that just feels wrong," the governor said during a briefing Wednesday.
