Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic

The New Mexico State Fair is currently planning to move forward-- with some changes.

"We have to look at how a horse show goes on, how a dog show goes on, how we handle a big event like Chocolate and Coffee," said Dan Mourning, general manager at Expo New Mexico.

Mourning added: "We have some ideas, and we have some thoughts and those are the conversations that we're having with my colleagues."

While the planning continues, the governor has cast doubt over the future of mass gatherings until there is a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're not going to have 200 people congregating at a park, and all of the great festivals that this is a state that's known for that just feels wrong," the governor said during a briefing Wednesday.

