Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: April 23, 2020 06:34 PM
Created: April 23, 2020 04:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and the New Mexico State Fair are moving forward with plans despite the COVID-19 outbreak.

Balloon Fiesta generates over $100 million every year, and brings in hundreds of thousand of people from around the world to Albuquerque.

Advertisement

However, large crowds may be a problem in the face of a COVID-19 pandemic. 

"As we get closer to the event and as a lot of information - as more information is made known - we're going to be able to make a lot of those determinations in conjunction with local state and federal governments," said Tom Garrity, spokesperson for the Balloon Fiesta. 

The New Mexico State Fair is currently planning to move forward-- with some changes. 

"We have to look at how a horse show goes on, how a dog show goes on, how we handle a big event like Chocolate and Coffee," said Dan Mourning, general manager at Expo New Mexico.

Mourning added: "We have some ideas, and we have some thoughts and those are the conversations that we're having with my colleagues."

While the planning continues, the governor has cast doubt over the future of mass gatherings until there is a COVID-19 vaccine. 

"We're not going to have 200 people congregating at a park, and all of the great festivals that this is a state that's known for that just feels wrong," the governor said during a briefing Wednesday.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces plans to extend Public Health Order to May 15
Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Chaves County Commission calls for the governor to reopen businesses in New Mexico
Rio Rancho mayor says reopening the economy must be based on COVID-19 data
Rio Rancho mayor says reopening the economy must be based on COVID-19 data
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
New Mexico reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 169 new cases
Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
Balloon Fiesta, State Fair planning moves forward despite COVID-19 pandemic
New Mexico's congressional delegation votes to pass another relief package
New Mexico's congressional delegation votes to pass another relief package
Doctors from California fly in to assist on Navajo Nation
Doctors from California fly in to assist on Navajo Nation
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy
Keller says it's too early to reopen Albuquerque's economy