Balloons fly across Albuquerque sky | KOB 4
Advertisement

Balloons fly across Albuquerque sky

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 11, 2020 08:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hot air balloons lifted Sunday in Albuquerque.

There were fewer balloons in the air than there would typically be on the final Sunday of the annual Balloon Fiesta, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The City of Albuquerque helped keep the fall tradition alive. It opened up city parks to pilot, so they could safely launch while social distancing from other balloonists.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's
New Mexico families double EBT dollars at farmers markets
New Mexico families double EBT dollars at farmers markets
Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief
Navajo Nation members eligible for $1,500 for virus relief
State, county officials provide voting tips to ensure ballot is counted
State, county officials provide voting tips to ensure ballot is counted
Balloons fly across Albuquerque sky
Balloons fly across Albuquerque sky
Advertisement


Balloons fly across Albuquerque sky
Balloons fly across Albuquerque sky
SWAT team called out after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
SWAT team called out after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
State, county officials provide voting tips to ensure ballot is counted
State, county officials provide voting tips to ensure ballot is counted
New Mexico families double EBT dollars at farmers markets
New Mexico families double EBT dollars at farmers markets
New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC
New Mexico United advances in playoffs after 1-0 win over San Antonio FC