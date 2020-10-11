Balloons fly across Albuquerque sky

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Hot air balloons lifted Sunday in Albuquerque.
There were fewer balloons in the air than there would typically be on the final Sunday of the annual Balloon Fiesta, which was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Albuquerque helped keep the fall tradition alive. It opened up city parks to pilot, so they could safely launch while social distancing from other balloonists.
