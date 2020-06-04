Ballots still need to be counted in Republican primary for NM's 3rd Congressional District

According to a court order, she must finish counting by Saturday at 3 p.m.

Counting each absentee ballot is a process. They're sorted alphabetically, matched to voter rolls, and each ballot is checked to make sure it was filled out correctly.

Santa Fe County Clerk Geraldine Salazar said she appreciates everyone's patience.

"We can be frustrated, but I have to leave that aside and get the work done," she said.

More than 36,000 absentee ballots were mailed to the Santa Fe County clerk. Salazar says her team didn't begin counting them until four days before election day.



Other county clerks around the state started that same process weeks earlier.