Bankruptcy mediations begin for Archdiocese of Santa Fe

"I wish to make clear that our first and foremost concern is for the victims of sexual abuse and our desires to provide for just compensation,” said Wester.

But the efforts to reach that just compensation has now entered into it's fourth year. The church has sold off properties, laid off employees and cut down on operations to try to raise enough money to pay a settlement to 374 victims of clergy sexual abuse. Attorney Levi Monagle represents 145 of them.

“There are certainly strong financial demands being made on behalf of all the survivors of this bankruptcy. I will say, based on what all these folks have been through, we're not even scratching the surface of what these folks have really been through,” said Monagle.

The exact dollar figure is confidential for now. But court filings do show, the church's insurance carrier has been reluctant to pay its share and the church needed time to raise money of its own for the victims.

Chris Ramierz: Generally speaking, what are they hoping for? What do they hope is the most ideal outcome of this whole thing?

Levi Monagle: I would say that all of our clients would prefer for this case to resolve as soon as possible.

There is a chance mediation this week will not be successful and those survivors won't get that resolution that Monagle speaks of. Then what?

Monagle says the church's entire Chapter 11 case could be rejected.

Think about this-- right now-- because the church declared bankruptcy, the archdiocese is dealing with one massive settlement-- to be paid out to all the claimants. If the court rejects the bankruptcy, then the church is left off fending at least 374 individual lawsuits in state courts--where they could go to juries who might award massive payouts. That would be disastrous for the church and it would cause additional delays for the victims.

So, there really is motivation this week to make this mediation successful.

The mediation is supposed to last possibly into Wednesday.