Barrier worries people who will make Tome Hill pilgrimage | KOB 4
Barrier worries people who will make Tome Hill pilgrimage

Patrick Hayes
Updated: March 05, 2020 10:22 PM
Created: March 05, 2020 09:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A barrier could make it more difficult for people to make the pilgrimage to Tome Hill.

The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District installed a gate on a path people use to make the pilgrimage.

“I have lived in this area for 34 years. We commonly have ran and walked and biked down this ditch and just in the last, I don't know, couple months they put up this barrier,” said Terry Jaramillo.

Terry’s husband, James, said Conservancy District officials offered to give him a key to the gate. However, he said the lock can be difficult to access.

According to the Conservancy District, people in the area wanted the gate in the first place.

Families in the area complained that people were using the dirt road for crime. They reportedly asked for the barrier to be put up.

The Jaramillos don't believe the gate is ADA compliant, and are asking the district for help.

The Conservancy District has a board meeting this month, and officials said they will be discussing the issue.


