Bars still waiting to learn when they can reopen in NM

Kinney employs about 30-40 people. They were furloughed during the closure. Kinney said they haven't heard anything from the governor about when they'll be able to reopen.



"We've been shut down since the very beginning and for bars, and certainly for nightclub venues such as ours, there's no opening in sight," Kinney said. "A lot of these other places, breweries, certainly restaurants, there's been at least a timetable, but for strict bars, nightclubs, venues such as ours, which is primarily a dance venue, we're not seeing anything that's going to happen in the near future. I'm talking July, August, September."



Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed the situation with bars on Thursday.

"So bars are later. They're identified in phase two, risk behavior, duration, number of individuals, ability to socially distance, the longer people are out there are all kinds of studies about human behavior, so again I just want to make sure that as we open it's safe," the governor said.



However, Kinney feels like he and other bar owners can take steps to keep customers safe.