Baseball team for people with disabilities to be formed in New Mexico

Duncan, who was diagnosed with autism at 4 years old, wants to inspire those in the autism community.

"With the help and guidance from my mothers, teachers and mentors who've taken time with me through the years, I am where I am today to provide this opportunity to others just like myself across the U.S. who just want the opportunity to be accepted for who they are," he said.

The local club is recruiting players of any skill level. Volunteers are also wanted to help put the games on after the pandemic.

The hope is to get games going in the summer or fall.

