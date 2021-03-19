Baseball team for people with disabilities to be formed in New Mexico

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new baseball team is coming to Albuquerque.
Alternative Baseball, a nonprofit that caters to teens and adults with autism and other disabilities, will be forming the New Mexico Rattlesnakes.
It will be one of 33 teams in various states across the country.
"They learn how to communicate with each other as a team, they work on forming those friendships," said Alternative Baseball CEO Taylor Duncan.
Duncan, who was diagnosed with autism at 4 years old, wants to inspire those in the autism community.
"With the help and guidance from my mothers, teachers and mentors who've taken time with me through the years, I am where I am today to provide this opportunity to others just like myself across the U.S. who just want the opportunity to be accepted for who they are," he said.
The local club is recruiting players of any skill level. Volunteers are also wanted to help put the games on after the pandemic.
The hope is to get games going in the summer or fall.
For more information, click here
