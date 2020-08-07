Bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa destroyed in fire

Fire investigators were still on the scene Friday-- trying to determine a case of the fire.

The Taos County fire chief does not suspect arson, but it hasn't been ruled out.

The fire chief says it took 17 fire agencies - all volunteers - about 5 hours to put the fire out.

The resort is closed, but only temporarily.

"There is no doubt that will come out of this better and stronger than ever," Walk said.

In the meantime, businesses owners in the area are concerned the impact the closure will have on them.

"Every day-- the traffic off the road we get people from the Springs," said Laura Megariz, who works at Mesa Vista Cafe. "It’s a big impact."