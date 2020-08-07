Bathhouse at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa destroyed in fire

Kai Porter
Updated: August 07, 2020 05:23 PM
Created: August 07, 2020 04:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a fire at Ojo Caliente Mineral Springs Resort & Spa Thursday night.
The fire destroyed the bathhouse building, which is where the massage rooms, sauna and water treatment equipment were located.
The pools, restaurant and lodging areas were not damaged.
"Last night's fire comes as a frustration and disappointment due to the fact that, yes, we had just reopened and were really enjoying serving our valued guests and kind of inviting the community back in," said James Walk, Ojo Caliente communications director.
Fire investigators were still on the scene Friday-- trying to determine a case of the fire.
The Taos County fire chief does not suspect arson, but it hasn't been ruled out.
The fire chief says it took 17 fire agencies - all volunteers - about 5 hours to put the fire out.
The resort is closed, but only temporarily.
"There is no doubt that will come out of this better and stronger than ever," Walk said.
In the meantime, businesses owners in the area are concerned the impact the closure will have on them.
"Every day-- the traffic off the road we get people from the Springs," said Laura Megariz, who works at Mesa Vista Cafe. "It’s a big impact."
