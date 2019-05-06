Bathroom dispute leads to deadly stabbing in Farmington

After banging on the door, Charley told police he got into a fight with Holguin.

Charley said he stabbed Holguin twice in an act of self-defense.

Charley was taken into custody shortly after police arrived.

“The fact that it's on a nice Sunday evening and people are out enjoying the park and the victim appeared to be with his wife and kids and eating in our park, I mean it's terrible,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe. “This is the stuff we work hard to not have happen."

Police said they are working with witnesses to find out what really happened.

“Some recorded the incident, some stayed and talked to the police, so if anybody did see anything, we are urging you to contact dispatch, contact the police department,” Hebbe said.