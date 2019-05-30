Battle over private border wall building continues
May 30, 2019 06:09 AM
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. - The battle over the building of a private border wall in southern New Mexico continues as both sides continue to fight.
Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the wall. He says there is a lot of confusion over it, and he wants to clear things up.
On Tuesday, Perea issued a "cease and desist" order to the group building the wall. Perea said the group is in violation of city ordinance since the wall is higher than six-feet.
The company that owns the private land where the wall is being built was also told that they would be fined for every day that they continue construction. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the land owners say two city inspectors gave them the green light to build.
The private wall is being funded by a nonprofit called "We Build the Wall."
The nonprofit's leader, Brian Kolfage, and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, are expected to head to the border to view the wall today.
