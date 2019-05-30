Battle over private border wall building continues

The company that owns the private land where the wall is being built was also told that they would be fined for every day that they continue construction. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the land owners say two city inspectors gave them the green light to build.

The private wall is being funded by a nonprofit called "We Build the Wall."

The nonprofit's leader, Brian Kolfage, and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, are expected to head to the border to view the wall today.