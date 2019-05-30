Battle over private border wall building continues | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Battle over private border wall building continues

Marian Camacho
May 30, 2019 06:09 AM

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. - The battle over the building of a private border wall in southern New Mexico continues as both sides continue to fight.

Advertisement

Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea is expected to hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the wall. He says there is a lot of confusion over it, and he wants to clear things up.

On Tuesday, Perea issued a "cease and desist" order to the group building the wall. Perea said the group is in violation of city ordinance since the wall is higher than six-feet.

The company that owns the private land where the wall is being built was also told that they would be fined for every day that they continue construction. According to the Las Cruces Sun News, the land owners say two city inspectors gave them the green light to build.

The private wall is being funded by a nonprofit called "We Build the Wall." 

The nonprofit's leader, Brian Kolfage, and former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, are expected to head to the border to view the wall today.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Created: May 30, 2019 06:09 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Seals will be leaving ABQ BioPark
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Weed growing near West Side park causes concern
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Police: Man found shot, killed inside his home
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque man sentenced for 3 separate murders
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Albuquerque City Council approves $400,000 for downtown kitchen
Advertisement




Battle over private border wall building continues
Battle over private border wall building continues
CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding
CYFD plans to limit childcare help, cites lack of funding
The women behind ABQ Beer Week
The women behind ABQ Beer Week
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Veteran loses home to fire in Valencia County
Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser
Organizers prep for 25th Annual Mudd Volleyball Tournament, fundraiser